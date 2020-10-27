“Weakness moved through the grain and equity markets while livestock and energy markets appeared to be the bright spot,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market lacked flash sales from the USDA and harvest progress was reportedly behind where the trade thought it would be, but both corn and beans came in well above the 5-year average.”
“Goldman Sachs sees a structural bull market for commodities emerging in 2021… as inventories are drawn down,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Three main drivers for the emerging bull market are structural under-investment in the old economy, policy driven demand and macro tailwinds from a weakening dollar and rising inflation risks.”