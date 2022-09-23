Grains Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Teaching conservation: South Dakota ranchers pass conservation ethic through generations Trials compare cover planting methods Sunflower prices continue downward trend Cattle family makes a shift in the industry Hog farmer sees ongoing inflation pressure Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest Vos Farms sees surprising corn silage yields Dairy beef crosses aim for certified status Farm-related dangers remain as technology advances Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop Every day an adventure cutting silage, making repairs Courtneys tackle major project with crane, bins Iowa tree farm follows family tradition Mill continues grinding history Aware of the calendar, Trinity Creek Ranch gets work done ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Interest rates driving markets this week Interest rates on Ten Year Treasuries rose to 3.51% yesterday, “the highest since April 2011,” CHS Hedging said. Another .75 increase in inter… Soybeans The trade is worried about demand due to a lack of Chinese interest caused by the Covid lockdowns there and in part by the stronger US Dollar,… Soybeans Traders will be watching to see if China buys some soybeans from the U.S. this week as concern rises about tensions between the two countries.… Russia/Ukraine conflict highlighting trade Grain markets were higher today led by the wheat markets after Russia announced plans to annex portions of Ukraine under their control, accord… Corn No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively. USDA world supply an… Soybeans While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a… Bearish outside forces pressure grain prices Outside market forces carry a very bearish tilt this morning, and the weather looks ideal for a fast start to harvest, The Hightower Report sa… Soybeans Chinese soymeal sales “were sharply higher” and crush margins were “reported to be weaker despite imported cheap Argentine beans,” ADM Investo… Soybeans Soybeans bounced back from a lower start. “Soybeans started the day session lower but quickly gained back the losses and finished the day high… Corn “Corn futures started Monday trading both sides of steady,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, double digit losses in the wheat complex weig…