Grassley: RFS cuts would be disastrous

Grassley: RFS cuts would be disastrous

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said that if rumors of cuts to the Renewable Fuels Standard proposed by President Biden are true, this could be the “worst week in Washington for ethanol ever.” He added, “If you mess with the RFS, you mess with Iowans.”

Reuters reported this week that U.S. soybean exports jumped last week to a six-month peak, while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted nearly a month ago by Hurricane Ida, preliminary data showed on Monday.

