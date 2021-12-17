 Skip to main content
Grassley seeks probe on fertilizer market

Senator Charles Grassley has asked the Department of Justice to investigate the fertilizer market for potential antitrust law violations, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Grassley pointed out that two companies control the potash supply, and four companies control three quarters of nitrogen supply.

Tension between US, Russia and Ukraine may be easing, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Some groups are reducing their estimates for the Brazil corn and soybean crops, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Drier conditions in the southern states are reasons given. “These are still very big crops,” he said. “But the question is, do these crop estimates continue to move lower as a result of this dryness in south Brazil. They’re probably still going to have a record crop.”

There are still favorable conditions in Brazil, but soils are starting to dry out in the south, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Recent showers benefit developing corn in Argentina. Basis bids for soybeans and corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast and loaded for export firmed on Thursday on solid demand for spot shipments, traders said.

Breaking News