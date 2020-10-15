Grain prices are mixed this morning with corn and soybeans down and wheat up, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.
Demand remains the market’s key driving force which will put a focus on any new business today, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons this morning.
Global equity markets were lower overnight with most market declines modest, but European declines were outsized with the German market falling by more than 3%, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The U.S. Radar summary is a line of rain showers stretching across parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. There are also small areas of snow in parts of Idaho, Montana & Wyoming, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging, said this morning.
The U.S. weekly export sales report is delayed until Friday due to Monday’s holiday.