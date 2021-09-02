Gulf situation slow grain movement

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is still being felt as basis values for grain and soybean barges shipped to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export were weaker for a third straight day on Wednesday as river traffic near the Gulf remained at a standstill since Sunday, traders said. “Top grain traders ADM and Bunge still lack power at Louisiana’s export hub after the storm forced the companies to shut down over the weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Ag markets will be closed Sunday evening and Monday in observance of the US Labor Day Holiday. Trading to resume Monday evening at 7 p.m. CDT.