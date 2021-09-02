 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gulf situation slow grain movement

Gulf situation slow grain movement

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is still being felt as basis values for grain and soybean barges shipped to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export were weaker for a third straight day on Wednesday as river traffic near the Gulf remained at a standstill since Sunday, traders said. “Top grain traders ADM and Bunge still lack power at Louisiana’s export hub after the storm forced the companies to shut down over the weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Ag markets will be closed Sunday evening and Monday in observance of the US Labor Day Holiday. Trading to resume Monday evening at 7 p.m. CDT.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Tight supplies in the U.S. along with tightening world grain prices suggest that corn prices, while choppy, could also remain mostly range bo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“A lot of rain on the radar today is impressive, yet likely late for many to do much good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rain on August 26 is s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil farmers are thought to have sold 62% of their 2021 crop. They are said to be reluctant to sell that last of their soybeans on concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

For the month, the contract has shed about 30 cents, with mixed trading overnight. “Today’s price direction is unclear from a technical perspe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Underlying support stems from decent world demand and tightened supplies of US, Canadian and Russian wheat crops, said said Ami Heesch of CHS …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

StatsCan is estimating the Canadian wheat crop to come in around 22.9 mmt, about 1 mmt lower than USDA estimates, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging sa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News