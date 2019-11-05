China trade is still back and forth with China wanting more concessions from the U.S. in return for its phase-one promises. It wants President Trump to scrap the 15% tariff on about $110 billion of Chinese goods that went into effect on Set. 1. Allendale said that President Trump seems eager to get a phase one deal signed and have the signing ceremony somewhere in the U.S. “However, it remains unclear whether he wants a deal badly enough to scrap the September 1 tariff.”
John Payne of Daniels trading said that crop progress reports for corn were the only headline surprise in yesterday’s USDA report, for him. “There are still approximately 43 million acres of corn and 20 million acres of beans to harvest. “It is baffling how the USDA is going to be able to assume yields given the fact so much of the crop remains in the field with high moisture and cold temps on the horizon, but they will try on Friday.”