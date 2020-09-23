“We’re going to have a real nice window for corn and soybean harvest over the next couple of weeks,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Most of the Corn Belt will see less than an inch of rain over the next 14 days. “That begs the question: What impact does harvest pressure have?” he said.
World forecasts remain very consistent with warm and dry conditions expected to speed the U.S. harvest along while the Ukraine and Brazil remain uncomfortably dry, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
We’ll continue to eye the exports along with early harvest yield results, as those are still the key fundamental drivers in the grain markets, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Sooner rather than later, the South American weather will begin to grab a lot more market attention,” he said.