Harvest delays nudge prices

With the first meaningful harvest delays seen this week and rising cash basis levels as farmers are choosing to store more of their harvest, the market is working on finding a base as harvest moves past the halfway point, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. This week’s news landscape is not expecting any major reports but will be paying attention to world demand news. Dry conditions will return into month end to advance harvest toward completion. South American weather concern remains focused on Argentina and southern Brazil. La Nina conditions are intensifying heading into their late spring.

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry says their grain exports are up 11.7% so far in the 2021-22 marketing year, including 10.7 million metric tons of wheat, 4 MMT of barley, and 1.5 MMT of corn, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

