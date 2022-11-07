 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvest pressure still hitting crop markets

“Supportive news is lacking and harvest pressure, though subsiding, is still there,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are that crop progress will show the crop near 85% complete. The stock market was stronger for the second session in a row and was perhaps viewed as a buy by large traders as compared to corn.”

A number of factors have been supporting soybean markets. “Combination of strong domestic US soybean crush margins and sharply higher soyoil prices is offering support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase capacity for soyoil based renewable fuels is helping soyoil. B100 can be used as diesel fuel alternative.”

