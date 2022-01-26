 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Headlines keep grain markets volatile

Headlines keep grain markets volatile

Multiple news headlines promise to keep market volatility relatively strong for this time of year when, typically, only South American weather is the main issue, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The Russia/Ukraine situation remains a concern amid reports of Russia conducting military drills. Weekly ethanol stats will be out later this morning; production is seen lower than last week at 1.043 million barrels per day. In outside markets, the dollar is up 15 points this morning, crude is up .58; and, U.S. stock index futures are trading 350 points higher ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting.

With all investors, traders and world political leaders worried about the current landscape, none of this extreme market action will subside anytime soon, and if South American weather turns even worse in February, there will be the highest level of market uncertainty in decades, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of higher demand for U.S. corn exports supported the market, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weekly ethanol production numbers were improved from last week at 310 million bushels and 14 million bushels above the pace needed to reach th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk of increased demand for U.S. corn exports and lower South America supply offers support, Total Farm Marketing said. “There were rumors th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on beneficial moisture in South America over the weekend, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News