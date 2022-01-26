Headlines keep grain markets volatile

Multiple news headlines promise to keep market volatility relatively strong for this time of year when, typically, only South American weather is the main issue, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The Russia/Ukraine situation remains a concern amid reports of Russia conducting military drills. Weekly ethanol stats will be out later this morning; production is seen lower than last week at 1.043 million barrels per day. In outside markets, the dollar is up 15 points this morning, crude is up .58; and, U.S. stock index futures are trading 350 points higher ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting.
With all investors, traders and world political leaders worried about the current landscape, none of this extreme market action will subside anytime soon, and if South American weather turns even worse in February, there will be the highest level of market uncertainty in decades, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.