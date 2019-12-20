Chicago Board of Trade markets are right where they have been each of the last three days, as another night of low volume consolidation passes. For grain and oilseeds, the holiday trade will begin to kick in with little data on the horizon between now and January, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Among the positive news, was that The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed the USMCA (385 - 41), the new North American trade deal as expected. It includes tougher labor and automotive content rules, as well as provides access to Canada's dairy market, Allendale said.
Also, China is planning to send their top trade negotiator to the U.S. to sign the Phase 1 deal in early January, said Joe Lardy of CHS hedging.