Monica Moehring of Allendale said weaker markets were prevalent at the midday break after yesterday’s USDA report.
“We ended up having one of the lowest volume days (Tuesday) since last Christmas Eve,” she said. “We are hearing overnight that a phase one deal with China probably won’t happen by the tariff deadline by the 15th” but she said there is a chance the tariffs could be delayed.
In an interview on Fox Business Network, Iowa senator Chuck Grassley said the senate’s passing of the USMCA trade deal may be held until after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is finished.