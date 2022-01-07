 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat, drought slamming Argentina yields

We have a significant heat wave headed for Argentina, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The grain exchange there said, “A prolonged and intense will begin, which will affect most of the agricultural area. Rainfall will remain low to zero in most of the agricultural area.”

Without sizable rains by month’s end, Argentine losses are projected to move to 20-25% below trend. For comparison, that would cut U.S. corn yield from 178 bushels per acre to only 134-140, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

