Heat pushes cattle, hog weights lower

Parts of Europe, including Southern England, are set for what could be their worst heatwave in modern history this week, with temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113F). Wildfires are also raging in France and Spain, said Kevin Stockard of CHS hedging today.

“The weather forecast looks threatening enough through July 30 in order to attract more active buying,” The Hightower Report said today.

All grains are starting the week up today. Wheat markets are trying to stabilize after the bottom fell out in recent weeks as bullish traders exit long positions after this year’s strong rally, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Grain prices sliding ahead of WASDE

Grain markets are drifting lower in the overnight markets and equity markets are following suit, CHS Hedging said. Today marks an updated WASD…

WASDE a 'non-event'

Today’s WASDE report was a non-event as numbers were in line with trade estimates, according to ADM Investor Services. Markets moved lower on …

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are down 8% from last year and edible oils are down 27% from last year. That is raising concerns about the country’s e…

Most markets dealing with pressure

Grains, the stock market and most commodities are lower, ADM Investor Services said. Top analyst Steve Freed said higher inflation and produce…

Corn

Corn had a quick sell-off in this morning’s trade but regained strength going into the close , according Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

