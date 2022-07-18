Heat pushes cattle, hog weights lower

Parts of Europe, including Southern England, are set for what could be their worst heatwave in modern history this week, with temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113F). Wildfires are also raging in France and Spain, said Kevin Stockard of CHS hedging today.
“The weather forecast looks threatening enough through July 30 in order to attract more active buying,” The Hightower Report said today.
All grains are starting the week up today. Wheat markets are trying to stabilize after the bottom fell out in recent weeks as bullish traders exit long positions after this year’s strong rally, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.