Heat wave moving through Corn Belt next week

The big topic of conversation going forward is this heat, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This stuff will hit Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri by Sunday. A lot of places will see temperatures into the 90s by Tuesday. “This ‘dome of doom’ looks to remain in place until at least Father’s Day. The question is, how long does this stick around?” he said. That could be a market mover next week.
Surging basis levels pulled old crop corn and bean prices with them as record early June cash prices across most of the Corn Belt continues to be the driving factor in the markets, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. With U.S. weather forecasts becoming more consistent that an extended period of hot and dry weather is developing for late June, the lower overnight trade was quickly reversed by the weather and cash bulls buying in decent volume.