 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heat wave moving through Corn Belt next week

The big topic of conversation going forward is this heat, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. This stuff will hit Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri by Sunday. A lot of places will see temperatures into the 90s by Tuesday. “This ‘dome of doom’ looks to remain in place until at least Father’s Day. The question is, how long does this stick around?” he said. That could be a market mover next week.

Surging basis levels pulled old crop corn and bean prices with them as record early June cash prices across most of the Corn Belt continues to be the driving factor in the markets, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. With U.S. weather forecasts becoming more consistent that an extended period of hot and dry weather is developing for late June, the lower overnight trade was quickly reversed by the weather and cash bulls buying in decent volume.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

Wheat

September wheat closed lower on the session but up from the lows, according to The Hightower Report.

Soybeans

Some feel Managed funds may be done for now liquidating a long corn and short soybean spread which may have weighed on soybean futures today, …

Weather forecasts coming into play

Crop markets were led by soybeans today, with corn following suit, largely led by a “threatening long-term forecast,” CHS Hedging said. The fr…

Wheat

Australia is forecast to produce its fourth largest wheat crop on record at an estimated 30.3 million tons, as favorable conditions encourage …

Soybeans

Soybeans jumped back over $17 on talk of China relaxing some COVID restrictions. Dalian soybean futures are lower while soymeal and soy oil ar…

Soybeans

July soybeans on the Dalian exchange closed at the equivalent of $22.45 a bushel, near its highest price on record and driven by rising prices…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News