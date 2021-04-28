 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy planting weighing on markets

Heavy planting weighing on markets

"Expectations for strong planting progress in the days and weeks ahead may have pressured November soybeans today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, tight carryout and strong demand provides underlying support. The markets have accelerated upward, and it’s just not soybeans, it’s all row crops.”

Grain markets may have been correcting some are a strong run higher. “Another selloff day in the grains as the correction continues after the impressive run higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Most of the news remains static so we’re trading weather, planting progress, and if the funds want to sell or buy.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The market is extremely overbought and has not closed lower for 12 days in a row. “The market is vulnerable to a 15-30 cent correction at any …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“May and July corn futures traded up the daily limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of lower Brazil supplies, increas…

Iowa Farmer Today

Grains keep on moving

“Wow!” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soybeans, soymeal, soyoil, corn and wheat all traded sharply higher and like the middle…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Weekly US soybean export sales were near 2 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Total commit is near 2,235 mln bu. vs 1,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures are moderately lower this morning, as planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell, TFM …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market has been on quite the tear lately with today’s move pushing the gains in the last week for May futures up over $1.44 and Dece…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean and soyoil futures made new highs overnight, while planting progress will hit its stride next week after an unseasonably cooler spell,…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News