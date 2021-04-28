Heavy planting weighing on markets

"Expectations for strong planting progress in the days and weeks ahead may have pressured November soybeans today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, tight carryout and strong demand provides underlying support. The markets have accelerated upward, and it’s just not soybeans, it’s all row crops.”
Grain markets may have been correcting some are a strong run higher. “Another selloff day in the grains as the correction continues after the impressive run higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Most of the news remains static so we’re trading weather, planting progress, and if the funds want to sell or buy.”