 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hogs and cattle rallied Friday, traders hopeful today

The improving weather forecast for Argentina is a bearish development, The Hightower Report said today.

People are also reading…

What will happen with grains in coming months depends on three things, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: what global markets do, sliding export demand in the U.S. and policy and interest rates.

Meanwhile, March Soymeal formed a weekly key reversal lower last week, with follow-through downside in overnight trade, “despite the largest weekly export sales in eight weeks reported on Friday,” said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging this morning.

China markets are closed this week as China is celebrating the Lunar New Year through Friday, Warren said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Argentine weather rebound expected

The big deal in the grain markets right now is this shift in the Argentina weather forecast, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Rains over t…

Wheat

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed …

Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However…

Corn

The corn market traded lower overnight on China’s economic worries and the South American corn production, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Traders may need to see much better rain for the Argentina crop for the rest of the month or buyers may stay active, The Hightower Report said today.

Rain in Argentina still top story

The Argentina soybean crop is rated 4% good/excellent and 56% poor/very poor and 66% of the soil rated poor/dry. “It is going to take more tha…

Soy markets lead crops lower

“Soybeans and bean meal fell today as Argentina received beneficial rains this past weekend and has a much more promising forecast moving forw…

Corn

Argentina had some scattered rain over the weekend but there is more in the forecast this coming weekend with coverage for maybe 2/3 of the co…

Brazil emerging as top corn exporter

“The United States may soon be passed as the world’s largest exporter of corn,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil has had a strong corn exporting…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News