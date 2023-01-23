Hogs and cattle rallied Friday, traders hopeful today

The improving weather forecast for Argentina is a bearish development, The Hightower Report said today.
What will happen with grains in coming months depends on three things, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: what global markets do, sliding export demand in the U.S. and policy and interest rates.
Meanwhile, March Soymeal formed a weekly key reversal lower last week, with follow-through downside in overnight trade, “despite the largest weekly export sales in eight weeks reported on Friday,” said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging this morning.
China markets are closed this week as China is celebrating the Lunar New Year through Friday, Warren said.