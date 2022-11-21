Holiday week trade staying fairly quiet

People are also reading…
Traders continue to watch global demand and export trends. “December corn closed moderately lower on the session as a weak demand tone from China, and a continued bearish tilt to outside markets helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “With corn exports already struggling, the strong gain in the US dollar was seen as a bearish force.”
The holiday will alter the trading schedule this week. "The last trading day for December options is Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, which is a short trading day – 8:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Markets will close at normal time on Wednesday and then reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday for a short session closing time of 12:05 p.m.”