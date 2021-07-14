 Skip to main content
Hot, dry forecast pushes grain higher

Hot, dry forecast pushes grain higher

Grain markets moved higher on Wednesday, in part due to a hotter, drier forecast. “The grains complex saw higher trade today with soybeans, corn, and wheat higher,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Livestock futures were lower on the higher corn price. The energy complex was lower.”

“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “A hot and dry US west upper Midwest weather forecast for late next week may have triggered new buying… Talk of drier US upper Midwest weather could be offering support to a low volume and very volatile trade.”

