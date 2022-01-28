 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot, dry pattern continues in South America

South American weather forecasts remain consistent and little changed that this week’s rain will continue a few more days before the La Nina pattern of hot and dry weather for Argentina and southern Brazil and a wet pattern for northern Brazil settle back in early February, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Additional yield loss is very likely with this forecast,” he said.

It appears that any Russian invasion of Ukraine is on hold, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The world is awaiting Russia’s next step, but no action expected until after the Winter Olympics in China.

CropWatch Weekly Update

