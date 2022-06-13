Hot, dry spell forecast for Midwest

The U.S. Midwest two-week weather outlook features a few showers, but hot and dry most of week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A ridge moves east then back west next weekend and could bring scattered showers for the upper Midwest. This morning, there is plenty of scattered shower activity in the upper Midwest.
Equity futures are down hard this morning with the Dow futures down over 500 points, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The market is fully expecting the Fed to raise rates later in the week on the heels of an inflation report last Friday that showed 8.6% inflation, the highest since December of 1981.