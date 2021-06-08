 Skip to main content
Hot, dry weather boosting grain prices

Hot, dry weather boosting grain prices

Grain markets continued to move higher in overnight trade as “dry and hot conditions” are coming through many growing areas this week and next, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.

Crop progress numbers are helping the markets trade higher this morning as well, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, particularly in the northern U.S. as dry weather has hit many growing areas. “There’s still issues here,” Payne said. “Iowa and Illinois, those states are going to be responsible for making up a lot of the losses here.”

Payne said the progress is showing “the worst crop we’ve seen since maybe 1988 up north” for spring wheat.

CropWatch Weekly Update

