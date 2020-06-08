Grain markets continued pushing higher after a weekend with hot temperatures and little precipitation. Soybean and corn futures lead the way with fund buying on lower volume and strong Chinese export sales after tensions flared earlier in the week. Traders will continue to watch trade relations, fund activity, and weather maps this week.
Markets will still be battling what looks for now to be benign U.S. Corn Belt weather, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “There are hints of a hot and dry pattern later this month, so we want to keep an eye on that moving into July.”
The nearby July corn futures contract trades its best level since April 14 this morning. Nearby soybeans are close to their April highs. “This rally has not exactly what farmers and grain marketers have been looking for, but certainly better than the alternative,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.