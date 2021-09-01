 Skip to main content
Ida, supplies keeping grain markets down

The continued main focus of grain futures is the damage to U.S. gulf export capacity infrastructure, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. There remains no set time when electricity will be restored to U.S. Gulf export terminals.

The converging old-crop cash markets and an overall risk-off feel on new-crop supplies and export logistics is spurring some big liquidation, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “With a weakening global demand picture and patient end users domestically, we’re left with a long fund as natural sellers in the market show very little buying interest,” he said.

The next downside target is 12.77-1/4, the low from Aug 20 as damage to U.S. export facilities and crushing plants from Hurricane Ida impact short-term demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. There were reports that power may not be restored in parts of New Orleans for three weeks. August weather is also to blame for softer prices.

