Grain markets are mixed overnight after falling sharply last week. Many governments called off large events, schools and business and theme parks closed as they try to minimize the spreading of the growing coronavirus across the nation. Traders will continue to monitor how successful these measures are and how quickly most countries can get back to normal.
Bayer has agreed on draft settlement terms with roughly half a dozen law firms that represent tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging its Roundup weed killer causes cancer, the Wall Street Journal reported. Bayer also said based on average analyst predictions of a settlement worth around $10 bln, the company would not write down the value of the $63 bln Monsanto acquisition.