The updated weather models today called for cooler and wetter conditions in the Midwest later this week and into the weekend, Craig Turner of Daniels Trading said. Next week is still hot and dry but the relief we see later this week will be beneficial for corn and soybeans. Right now we think the market trading a trend line 178.5 bushels per acre national yield with at least 30 cents of weather premium built in.
Grain markets continued sliding lower as scattered rains across key growing regions over the weekend improved prospects for drought-hit crops and easing fears about potential yield losses, according to Allendale. Traders will pay close attention to weather forecasts this week as this season’s corn crop enters a key development stage.