 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inconsistent rains move markets this time of year

People are also reading…

“It is getting to be that time of year where actual weather is dominant and this last week many saw rain, which vastly improved crop conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet others did not. Also, for this time of year, consistent timely rains are needed. These patterns are difficult to come by as of late.”

Equity markets were all higher today as energy and commodity stocks were strong, Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. Commodities were higher across the board led by the crude oil market gaining back some of what was lost earlier in the week. Wheat and soybeans were strong, bringing corn higher with them.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as the Winter Wheat harvest is expanding through the Great Plains and Midwest. Trends are down in all three markets. …

Soybeans

USDA reported a lower-than-expected soybean acreage number. The trade really missed this, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Plantings were …

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded finished the day lower, despite a lower than expected acreage number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices …

Soybeans

A lower soy oil market provided some resistance for soybean markets. “Soybeans had a back and forth day with it finishing modestly higher,” Br…

Markets setting up for big report

“The grain markets were mixed ahead of the UDSA data, along with end of month and quarter end,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The oil m…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News