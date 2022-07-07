Inconsistent rains move markets this time of year

People are also reading…
“It is getting to be that time of year where actual weather is dominant and this last week many saw rain, which vastly improved crop conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet others did not. Also, for this time of year, consistent timely rains are needed. These patterns are difficult to come by as of late.”
Equity markets were all higher today as energy and commodity stocks were strong, Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. Commodities were higher across the board led by the crude oil market gaining back some of what was lost earlier in the week. Wheat and soybeans were strong, bringing corn higher with them.