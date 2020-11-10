Today’s USDA November report will be an important check point for both sides as any surprise yield cuts “would add even more teeth to the uncharacteristic harvest rally,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Investors.
The fundamentals are still positive even though we are trading $4 corn, $11 soybeans and $6 wheat, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
U.S. fall harvest activity is basically wrapped up. Rain and snow continue to move across the Midwest, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
There’s a ton of potential changes in the USDA’s report today which could set the tone for this week and possibly the rest of the month, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Yields and exports will be the two headlines today,” he said this morning.