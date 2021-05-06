 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inflation, demand driving grian prices

Inflation, demand driving grian prices

Corn and soybeans continued to move higher on Thursday, supported by a variety of factors. Wheat markets moved higher as well, but not quite to the degree of corn and soybeans. “Commodity markets remain firm as inflation concern, demand, and weather drive an array of products higher,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said.

“While technically considered overbought, the soybean market is reflective of momentum and perception rather than paying attention to technical indicators,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Supply and demand factors, in particular weather concerns, tend to be viewed more importantly than chart signals. When a market is less volatile, chart indicators often help guide decisions.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Decemb…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Wednesday was a fairly quiet day in terms of new information for soybean markets, although they still continued their overall trend of moving higher.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn prices tickle new contract highs July forward,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Contract highs remain bullish targets for the market as traders adjust to expanded limits enacted on Monday moving forward in the grain and o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean complex was higher on the day, following through on the bullish Fats and Oils report yesterday, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are worries that US Corn is priced out of the world market as US Corn is the highest price of any offering nation, according to Jack Sco…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn prices “appear to be trying to stabilize or consolidate as traders brace for increased price limits in grain and oilseed markets,” Total …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News