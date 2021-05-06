Inflation, demand driving grian prices

Corn and soybeans continued to move higher on Thursday, supported by a variety of factors. Wheat markets moved higher as well, but not quite to the degree of corn and soybeans. “Commodity markets remain firm as inflation concern, demand, and weather drive an array of products higher,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said.
“While technically considered overbought, the soybean market is reflective of momentum and perception rather than paying attention to technical indicators,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Supply and demand factors, in particular weather concerns, tend to be viewed more importantly than chart signals. When a market is less volatile, chart indicators often help guide decisions.”