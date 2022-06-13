Inflation, interest rates driving markets

“Black Monday for commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of U.S. inflation getting worse, U.S. Fed raising interest rates this week, in June and in September plus new concerns about food and fuel demand, Ukraine war and new Covid cases in China weighed on prices.”
“Grain market closed the day out mixed with soybeans ending up as the biggest loser; macro markets are down this afternoon,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Talks of an approaching recession build and has the DOW down close to 1,000 points and gold down about $51/oz… Temperatures across the U.S. are on the rise with heat advisors being put in place.”