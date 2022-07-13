Inflation news doesn’t make big waves in grains

“The big news today was the CPI data that showed inflation at 9.1%, well above the forecast of 8.8% and the highest since 1991, but similarly to last month’s CPI report, soybeans were not significantly affected,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even the stock market and crude oil experienced minimal loss as high inflation numbers are coming as less of a surprise.”
Both the European and American models look warmer and drier on the 6-to-10 day forecast, as well as the 8-to-14-day outlook, Total Farm Marketing said.
“Keeping prices in check is a lack of demand. Lockdowns in China have resulted in lower consumer consumption of almost anything food related,” Total Farm Marketing said.