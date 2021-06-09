 Skip to main content
Inflation showing in China numbers

Rising commodity prices are increasing the producer price index, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. The index rose 9% from a year ago, its highest point since 2008, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

Part of this is due to inflation, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. He said this means only those producing goods are likely seeing an “earning squeeze,” adding that if nothing changes producers “are needing to pass off increased production costs to the consumer soon or production will begin to slow.”

Tomorrow marks the release of the next WASDE report, with expectations for smaller production out of Brazil and tighter ending stock estimates for corn and slightly higher estimates for soybeans, Sanderson said.

