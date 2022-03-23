 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inflation supports rally on otherwise quiet day

Corn and soybeans rose Wednesday on a fairly quiet news day.

“The corn and oilseed markets closed higher but well off the mid-morning highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat closed mixed and the livestock futures were higher on a quiet news day.”

“Talk of higher inflation supported a rally in most commodities and weighed on U.S. equities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “U.S. Fed chairman comments about increasing rates to fight inflation also supported commodities. ETF commodity volume is on the increase. These funds are moving from the equity market.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

