Input shortage may threaten Ukraine planting

  • Updated

Ukraine will start planting spring grains in a couple weeks, but they have issue with inputs, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. There are all sorts of concerns as this invasion continues. “There does seem to be spring activity, but to what extent I’m not sure,” he said.

While the Ukrainian president is pushing for farmers to plant, the United Nations predicts

that 30% of corn and sunflower fields will not be planted this year, according to The Hightower Report. “In our opinion, projecting 70% will be planted is highly suspect,” the report said. “In fact, we think the biggest impediment to Ukraine corn production will be the absence of ‘farmers’ anywhere near their fields.’

South American weather improved over the weekend with rain across several major growing regions with a non-threatening pattern for the next 10 days, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The U.S. outlook is warmer with a more spring-like pattern developing. Current world weather would be bearish to price on its own.

CropWatch Weekly Update

