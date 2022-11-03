Interest rates continue to rise

People are also reading…
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by .75 basis points again yesterday, CHS Hedging said. “The stock market initially rallied, then fell sharply, forming a key reversal lower on the Dow futures. The Dollar Index is sharply higher this morning.”
As Russia allows Ukrainian grain vessels to ship, wheat and corn futures are in a “U turn,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Putin’s explanation for the decision was that Moscow had received sufficient written guarantees from Ukraine that they would not use the corridor for strikes against Russia. But Ukraine has still neither confirmed nor denied this.”