Interest rates continue to rise

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by .75 basis points again yesterday, CHS Hedging said. “The stock market initially rallied, then fell sharply, forming a key reversal lower on the Dow futures. The Dollar Index is sharply higher this morning.”

As Russia allows Ukrainian grain vessels to ship, wheat and corn futures are in a “U turn,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Putin’s explanation for the decision was that Moscow had received sufficient written guarantees from Ukraine that they would not use the corridor for strikes against Russia. But Ukraine has still neither confirmed nor denied this.”

Ukraine exports being monitored

Ukraine’s Grain Association says extension of the grain deal with Russia would help Ukraine reach 50m tons in 2022-23 grain exports, but other…

