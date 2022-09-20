 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interest rates driving markets this week

Interest rates on Ten Year Treasuries rose to 3.51% yesterday, “the highest since April 2011,” CHS Hedging said. Another .75 increase in interest rates is expected in tomorrow’s Fed meeting.

“Equity markets will likely stay extremely volatile this week waiting for the Fed meeting and interest rate announcement on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The tighter monetary policy has helped lift the value of the U.S. dollar, and put pressure on many assets investments, including commodity markets.”

