Interest rates increase

Fed interest rates increased by 0.5% yesterday, putting them in a range of 4.25-4.5%, leaving the door open for more increases in the coming year, CHS Hedging said.
Crude oil stocks rose 10.2 mln barrels last week, the largest increase since March 2021.
“U.S. soybean export premiums for nearby shipments strengthened on Wednesday on demand from Chinese buyers, while spot basis bids for soy and corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf export terminals eased slightly, traders said,” ADM Investor Services said.