 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Interest rates increase

Fed interest rates increased by 0.5% yesterday, putting them in a range of 4.25-4.5%, leaving the door open for more increases in the coming year, CHS Hedging said.

People are also reading…

Crude oil stocks rose 10.2 mln barrels last week, the largest increase since March 2021.

“U.S. soybean export premiums for nearby shipments strengthened on Wednesday on demand from Chinese buyers, while spot basis bids for soy and corn shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf export terminals eased slightly, traders said,” ADM Investor Services said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WASDE comes with small changes

Highlights of USDA’s WASDE report released this morning, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: USDA did lower US corn exports, le…

Corn

Brazil corn production for today’s WASDE report is expected to increase from 126 mmt in November to 126.45 mmt for December. Argentina corn pr…

WASDE report coming tomorrow

“Grains were mixed today, with March beans extending their rally, up 13 cents, March corn slightly higher, up 1 ¼, and March KC wheat down 4 c…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

“The soybean market tumbled on Argentina rain events over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure f…

Corn

The corn market is higher this morning and is trading at the highest level since Monday of this week and is close to unchanged from last Frida…

Soybeans

Even though soy exports were down last week, “soybeans are trading higher this morning, aided by strength in its product,” Jim Warren of CHS H…

Wheat

Analysts are watching the impact of the war in Ukraine on wheat markets. “The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering after las…

Corn

“The corn market traded higher in sympathy with the wheat and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional sup…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News