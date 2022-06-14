Interest rates moving higher to curb inflation

Equity markets are recovering from Monday’s drop, which may help commodity markets today. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates by 75 points, higher than the 50 originally expected. The Fed is hoping to curb the high inflation rate seen around the country.
Hot weather is sweeping through the Midwest with a “normal” U.S. summer expected based on the initial forecasts, ADM Investor Services said. “Key is U.S. summer weather,” they said. “There are about 350,000 (corn) acres yet to be planted in North Dakota.”