International action affects corn and soy oil prices

Markets are muted today compared to other days this week. However, weather remains the driver of crop prices as markets respond to each model run. Rain in Iowa and Illinois will likely keep markets under pressure, but drought in other areas is still and issue, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Elsewhere, corn prices in China, the world’s second-largest consumer and producer, have dropped to around the lowest level since December “because of record imports and a government clampdown on hoarding and speculation,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Soy oil is up with worries over prospects for tighter global oilseed supplies as dry weather is threatening canola production in Canada, the world’s biggest producer, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.