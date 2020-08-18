Crop experts expect yields to be up from last year in several states. “The Pro Farmer Crop Tour reported, South Dakota corn yields at 179.24 bpd versus 154.08 last year. Soybean pod counts totaled 1,.2 million compared to 832.85 last season. Ohio corn yields were estimated at 167.69 bu./acre versus 154.35 last year and soybean pod count at 1,155.68 compared to 764.01 last year. The tour will be in Nebraska and Indiana today”, said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging.
All eyes will be on the Pro Tour when it hits Iowa, said Mike Lung of Allendale.
“Iowa is the wildcard,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.