Jet fuel project excites corn market

The nearby contracts of corn, soybeans, and wheat are starting the day and month slightly lower, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today. However, on the potentially positive side for corn, “United Airlines is teaming up with a corn ethanol maker in a bid to ramp up production of green jet fuel to deal with carbon credits and climate change,” she said.

At 1 p.m. CST today, the Federal Reserve is expected to increase the federal funds rate target by at least a quarter percent and will likely commit again to keep increasing interest rates until inflation is down to 2%, Uhrich said.

There is still significant tightness in the short-term supply situation for soybean meal, as traders await new crop supply from South America, The Hightower Report said today.

