La Nina continues to cut rain off from major growing areas in Brazil and Argentina and dry forecasts remain the trend into month end which coincides with one of the more bullish seasonal trends as end user demand picks up around the Thanksgiving holiday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The landscape remains consistently bullish/supportive moving forward,” he said.
Grain markets were mixed overnight with corn and soybean futures edging higher on global demand optimism while wheat futures slid lower as favorable weather was seen in the U.S. plains over the weekend, Allendale said. Brazil received more rain than expected over the weekend and looks to see precipitation continuing into Wednesday.