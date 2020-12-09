La Nina may benefit South America

The latest La Nina (ENSO) reading shows continued strengthening into late January which historically indicates better chances for more erratic rain and temperature profiles through the growing season into late February, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. After the rain ends this week both Brazil and Argentina return to a dry but mild outlook heading into Christmas. South American weather is currently not dire, but neither is it ideal.
Markets continue to feel choppy leading into the USDA crop report tomorrow, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “For now prices have been able to hold last week’s lows,” he said.
The president of Brazil grain grower association Aprosoja stated that farmers have sold a whopping 65% of their 2021 soybean crop and 15% of their 2022 soybean crop, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
CropWatch Weekly Update
