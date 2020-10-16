We might be getting some more business in corn and beans in South America. La Nina could actually reduce the crop down there, especially in southern Brazil and in Argentina, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Russian interior wheat prices and Chinese interior corn prices have both hit new record highs this week. The last time anything close to this happened was after the 2012 U.S. drought, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The Brazilian government is set to discuss a proposal that would temporarily eliminate the 8% tariffs on corn and soy imports from countries outside of the Mercosur trade bloc, which includes Paraguay, Uruguay & Argentina, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.