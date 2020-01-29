Grain traders are disappointed with the lack of buying interest from China since the announcement of the phase one deal, according to The Hightower Report.

“In order to reach the $40 billion threshold, it will take aggressive buying in many of the agricultural markets,” the report said.

Soybean prices attempted to rally today but closed lower — the lowest close since Dec. 4, says The Hightower Report.

“The lack of buying interest from China has held the market in a steep downtrend,” the report said.

