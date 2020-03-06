John Walsh with Walsh Trading says corn is down today “due to the lack of fresh purchases. The general feeling is that the export estimates are too high given the fact that the current pace is lagging far behind.” The spring planting intentions are high, and Walsh says this will make matters worse for corn if realized.
TFM Marketing says Argentina prices turned lower “on fears that if China buys U.S. they will buy less from Argentina.” Futures took it on the chin yesterday, yet with a lower dollar, TFM expects prices will consolidate or move higher.