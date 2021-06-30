 Skip to main content
Large areas freed for “emergency haying and grazing”

Grains start lower today on quarterly USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage report day and at month end today, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

As report perspective Freed said, “Over the last 10 years, U.S. June corn acres have been higher 4 times and lower 3 from USDA March. Over the last 10 years, U.S. June soybean acres have been higher 6 times and lower 2 from USDA March,” he said.

Due to the dry conditions within many parts of the U.S., but specifically the western half, the USDA has authorized emergency haying and grazing of CRP in over 1,000 counties. Of the counties receiving authorization, 860 received the designation in 2021, Michaela White of CHS Hedging, said this morning.

