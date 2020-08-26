Hurricane Laura was seen rapidly intensifying overnight and is expected to continue to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. Forecasts are expecting the storm to produce flash flooding and extreme winds over Eastern Texas and Louisiana later today. The Hurricane however is not expected to impact the corn belt, with most of the heaviest rains only reaching as far north as southeastern Missouri.
Widespread reports of extreme corn and bean stress are coming out of the Western Corn Belt, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Crop conditions should fall again next week so it will be interesting what the funds decide to do after a week of intense stress if it starts raining,” he said.
Brazil’s government agency Conab announced new crop corn and soybean estimates over USDA. They suggest the spring 2021 corn harvest at a record 112.9 million metric tons. That is over the 107.0 from USDA, Allendale said. They see a record soybean harvest of 132.1 million MT. USDA is currently at 131.0 and Allendale is at 132.1.