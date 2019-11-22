At the end of the week, just as at the beginning, the market is consistently working off very little fresh news, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging After President Trump has stated that he will enact additional tariffs if an agreement isn’t signed by Dec 15, Xi stated he is not afraid to take additional action against the U.S. “So we sit and eagerly watch for the next tweet,” Hanson said.
Allendale expects the trend to continue. “With a holiday next week, and little in the way of new news on the trade or demand fronts, light volume could become the norm for the time being.”
The market needs either a significant weather issue in South America or a China/U.S. trade deal soon to turn the short-term trend. “There is still no technical sign of a low, but a higher close today would help the bulls,” The Hightower Report said.